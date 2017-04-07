Texas House Wants To Use Environmental Funds For Abortion ‘Alternatives’

Arvidsson's 2 Goals, 2 Assists Lead Predators Past Stars 7-3 Viktor Arvidsson came into the season with eight NHL goals. He's nearly quadrupled that total. The 23-year-old Arvidsson had two goals and two assists, and the Nashville Predators beat the Dallas Stars 7-3.

Dyson, Segura Help Mariners To 1st Win, 4-2 Over AstrosAfter going 1 for 27 with runners in scoring position through the first three games of the season, the Seattle Mariners were desperate to get a big hit when it mattered Thursday night.