UTA Wheelchair Basketball Team Proves Anything’s Possible

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The UTA Mavericks nearly reached the NIT Elite 8 this season. But they might not be the best basketball team on campus. The UTA Movin’ Mavs wheelchair basketball team recently claimed their eighth national title and they continue to prove that anything is possible, no matter what obstacles are in front of you.

“Disability is really only in your head, and sometimes it’s only a stereotype,” said sophomore Jason Rainey.

All of the wheelchair basketball players are students, and some of them actually receive athletic scholarships. Rainey was hurt in the Army and lost the use of his foot. However, he never lost his will to win. “It’s a huge honor to be an inspiration to other people,” he said. “We take it pretty seriously as a team.”

Indeed, the players do find great joy in providing inspiration. “A lot of these guys could easily just be laying in bed, just down on themselves,” Rainey added. “It takes a lot of motivation to get up and come here and get the hard work in. It’s unbelievable how much dedication these guys have.”

That includes a group of people who are not even on the Mavs team, but have traveled to Arlington from around the world to participate in three weeks of workouts. “You don’t need your legs to be able to do something,” stated Sips Gumbi from South Africa. “You just have to apply your mind and apply to the right direciton.”

The UTA Movin’ Mavs are proof that getting up after being knocked down is more important than any trophy could ever be.