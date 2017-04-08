CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Arlington Officer Run Over During Traffic Stop Hits Road To Recovery

April 8, 2017 10:05 PM
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A 14-year police veteran who was run over in February during a traffic stop stood on her own as she threw the first pitch at a Texas Rangers game Saturday evening.

arlington pd Arlington Officer Run Over During Traffic Stop Hits Road To Recovery

Cpl Elise Bowden

Cheers erupted from the stands as Cpl. Elise Bowden of the Arlington Police Department threw the pitch.

The Arlington officer is still on the mend after police say Tavis Crane ran her over during a traffic stop in February.

c87m8tbuiaasvrb Arlington Officer Run Over During Traffic Stop Hits Road To Recovery

Cpl. Elise Bowden commemorated at Texas Rangers game. (Yona Gavino/Twitter)

“I’m learning to walk again. I’m still waiting on my ribs and my vertebrae to heal… to get my strength back,” Cpl. Bowden said.

Another officer shot and killed Crane after they say he refused to comply during an arrest.

The attorney for the Crane family said they’re still waiting for healing of their own.

“We’re kind of in the dark where their investigation stands,” attorney Lee Merritt said.

After two months, the family is still calling on the Arlington Police Department to release dash-cam video of what happened that night.

“We were trying to make an arrest and I was trying to get to the other side of the car. I saw the car coming at me. I dove out of the way. Got run over once then got run over when the car went back the other way again,” Cpl. Bowden explained.

Merritt said the passengers in Crane’s vehicle have a different version of what happened.

“Unfortunately we have no idea what happened that night,” Merritt said. “We know what APD said happened that night.”

Merritt also said the family will continue to wait for answers.

The case is expected to be turned over to the Tarrant County District Attorney this month.

Cpl. Bowden said she’s anxious to heal and hopes to eventually return to work.

“I’m excited to be going forward. I think everything happens for a reason,” Cpl. Bowden said.

