Carrie Fisher Will Appear In ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Without CGI

(CBSNEWS) – Carrie Fisher, who died last December after filming her role as Princess Leia in “Star Wars: Episode XIII,” will return to the screen for “Episode IX,” but without the filmmakers resorting to computer-generated FX.
The New York Daily News reports that Todd Fisher confirmed that his family has given permission to Disney and Lucasfilm to use recent footage of Carrie in “Episode IX.”
Unlike last year’s “Rogue One,” in which CGI was used to create a younger version of Princess Leia, and to bring back the late Peter Cushing as Grand Moff Tarkin, computer-generated effects will not be used to recreate Fisher’s character.
Attending the TCM Film Festival in Los Angeles, Todd Fisher said he and Carrie’s daughter, Billie Lourd, agreed that Princess Leia should return. “Both of us were like, ‘Yes, how do you take her out of it?’ And the answer is you don’t.”