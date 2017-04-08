Mavs To Sign Ex-Cowboys QB Romo To Roster In Season-Ending Gimmick

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – In what might be the most tankeriffic roster move in NBA history, the Dallas Mavericks are signing retired Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo to a 10-day contract that will put him on the Mavs roster for Tuesday’s final home game of the season.

“True story,’’ a source tells me, confirming an ESPN report that will make Romo a “Mav For A Day.” “He’ll be in the layup line, on the bench, in uniform, everything.’’

Well, everything except actually “playing”… though as the Mavs have finally accepted their fate as a lottery team and find themselves experimenting with non-starter lineups, heck, why not let Romo play in an official basketball game for the first time since he was a high school star back in Wisconsin?

The honorary roster spot is meant as a way of paying tribute to the long-time Dallas QB who is leaving football for a job with CBS. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has recently talked of looking to add “a pass-first point guard”… and he is serious about that as it pertains to next year’s team.

But as it pertains to this year’s team? The Denver Nuggets will be in town, the ticket sales and the media attention will suddenly heat up, and the Mavs can have some fun in an otherwise unsuccessful season.