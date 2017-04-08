Organizers Expect Huge Turnout At Dallas Immigration March

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Organizers of a major immigration march in Dallas are expecting a huge turnout Sunday in downtown.

Known as the Immigration Reform Mega March, demonstrators will gather to protest executive orders by the Trump administration that protesters say discriminate against Muslims and cause aggressive deportation efforts.

The rally starts in front of the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe on Ross Avenue at 2:00 p.m. Sunday and will end at Dallas city hall.

The march is said to include guest speakers such as human rights activist Martin Luther King III and actor Jamie Foxx.

The last Mega March in 2006 brought together about 500,000 people which was the largest civil rights march in Texas history.

Recent events such as the U.S. airstrikes on Syria and the truck attack in Sweden have security experts concerned especially due to the possibility of an enormous political gathering.

Mega March organizer Domingo Garcia says he wants everyone protesting to remain peaceful.

“We’re asking people to come march with us… march with what the Statue of Liberty stands for… for immigration reform… come march with us,” says Garcia.

Police, federal agents, and other law enforcement are prepping for safety issues.