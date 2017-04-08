5K Run Remembers 13-Year-Old Swimmer Who Drowned During Practice

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) – A huge 5k run was held in Southlake Saturday to commemorate a 13-year-old competitive swimmer who drowned last June during a practice.
The run was setup in memory of Elise Cerami whose passing shocked the community.
The fundraiser 5k called Run4Elise is a division of a foundation created by her mother called Swim4Elise.
The Swim4Elise Foundation was formed to promote water safety through swimming scholarships.
“She loved the water, and there’s so many people who do love the water, and we just want to make the sport safer,” said Lori Cerami. “Really lifeguard your children. Regardless of how strong they are as a swimmer.”
Elise’s mother uses the power of her daughter’s memory to champion events like the 5k run to raise awareness of water safety.