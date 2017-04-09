Dallas Mega March For Immigration Reform Attracts Thousands

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Several thousand people marched through the streets of downtown Dallas Sunday for immigration reform.
Known as Immigration Reform Mega March, people brought signs and waved American flags in what has been a peaceful protest.
The march started at the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe on Ross Avenue at around 2:00 p.m.
Marchers stopped at Dallas City Hall where various activists, including organizer Domingo Garcia, spoke to the crowd.
This is a developing story and will be updated.