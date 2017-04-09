CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
Differing Viewpoints Felt Across Dallas Immigration March

April 9, 2017 10:27 PM By Ken Molestina
Filed Under: Counter Protest, Dallas, Immigration, Immigration Reform, Mega March, protest

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Among the crowds of those who came out to the Immigration Reform Mega March on Sunday were many who also participated in the first mega march in 2006.

Eduardo Murillo, an immigrant from Mexico, said he came to the United States 22 years ago.

Murillo was present at the 2006 march and came out Sunday to do it again 11 years later.

“It’s getting worse for immigrants,” Murillo said.

He added he came back to join others in demanding immigration reform because he believes the U.S. hasn’t done enough in the way of streamlining an effective way for immigrants to become U.S. citizens.

“That’s why we are here again we’re going to keep fighting until we get it done,” Murillo said.

Murillo said the major difference between the 2006 and Sunday march is the political climate and the tone of the rhetoric on the issue across the country.

“People that came with us last time are afraid… they are really afraid of showing up this time they are afraid of authority,” Murillo said.

Among the crowds of protestors were a small group of counter demonstrators.

Dustin Marvin came out to spread a different message.

He said, “America is not America if it doesn’t have borders.”

Marvin said he believes the U.S. needs stronger immigration laws – not relaxed ones.

But even among the differing opinions at Sunday’s rally there were those like Victor Alvarado who brought his young son out to the march.

Alvarado said a message of understanding could go a long way in alleviating some of the tension over the heated immigration reform debate.

Alvarado said, “hopefully unity. Hopefully everyone gets on the same page.”

