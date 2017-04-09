Wheelchair-Bound Man Hit And Killed By Vehicle In Fort Worth

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A wheelchair-bound elderly man was struck by a vehicle late Friday evening in the 4500 block of Lancaster Avenue.
Police say the man was in a lane traffic when he was hit by a vehicle. He was transported to John Peter Smith hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.
According to police, witnesses say the vehicle that struck the man fled the scene.
The suspect is still on the run and the department’s Traffic Division has taken over the investigation according to Fort Worth police.