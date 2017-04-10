Company Issues Recall After Dead Bat Found In Salad Mix

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A recall has been issued after two people in Florida found a dead bat in the packaged salad they were eating.
Fresh Express has recalled its Organic Marketside Spring Mix, which was shipped to Wal-Mart stores in the Southeast.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the bat was tested for rabies but because it was in a deteriorated condition, rabies could not definitively be ruled out.
The CDC said the risk of rabies transmission is low but recommended that the two people eating the salad start getting rabies treatment. The CDC says both report being in good health so far.
The recall is for five-ounce packages of Organic Marketside Spring Mix marketed in a clear container with production the code G089B19 and a best-if-used-by date of APR 14, 2017 located on the front label. The UPC code for the salad is 6 8113132897 5 and is located on the bottom of the container.
Anyone who bought the recalled salad is urged to throw it out and call the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at 800-242-5472 for a full refund.
