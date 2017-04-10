Cowboys Release 2017 Preseason Schedule

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS ( 105.3 The Fan) – The NFL has released the preseason schedule for 2017.
Dallas will face the Arizona Cardinals in the Hall of Fame Game, followed by a road game against the L.A. Rams, then home contests against the Indianapolis Colts and Oakland Raiders, and a fifth and final game in Houston against the Texans.
Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. against the Cardinals in Canton, Ohio, while the other game times and dates have yet to be released.
