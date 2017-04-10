CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Dallas Fire-Rescue Mourning Loss Of Canine

April 10, 2017 3:08 PM
Filed Under: Accelerant Detection Canine, Ashly, canine, Dallas Fire Rescue, K9

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Retired Dallas Fire-Rescue K9 Ashly, who was adopted as a 6-month-old stray and served for 10 years as an Accelerant Detection Canine, has passed away at 15 years old.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said she served from 2002 to 2012.

When she no longer went to fire scenes, she still attended department functions and citizens events for several more years.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said she spent her entire life as a ranch dog along with other dogs, cats, horses and goats.

Dallas-Fire Rescue credits Ashley for helping begin the Accelerant Canine Detection Program that’s still active today.

During her career, Ashly was featured in major newspapers and ad campaigns and attended many functions throughout Dallas.

She was the first dog inducted into the National Kids N Cops Program according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

“What an amazing life for the little stray found in a cow field,” the Dallas Fire-Rescue news release said.

