Rangers GM Daniels Says Beltre Won’t Be Activated Tuesday

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 6: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 6:00 PM To 6:30 PM

Rangers GM Daniels Says Beltre Won’t Be Activated Tuesday

April 10, 2017 5:40 PM
Filed Under: Adrian Beltre, Joey Gallo, MLB, Texas Rangers

By: Josh Clark 

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Rangers general manager Jon Daniels told The Ben and Skin Show on 105.3 The Fan that third baseman Adrian Beltre won’t be activated for Tuesday’s game in Anaheim.

Beltre was put on the 10-day disabled list to open the season due to a strained right calf muscle.

The 20-year veteran was eligible to be activated on Sunday (4/9), but the club decided he wasn’t ready yet. And, that appears to be the case for the club’s first road game of the season.

Daniels told Ben and Skin he’s not sure when Beltre would be activated, but that the club has been pleased with fill-in Joey Gallo’s play so far.

When asked who would be sent down in a corresponding move when Beltre is ready, Daniels wouldn’t speculate but added that Gallo has been one of the club’s better hitters through the first week of the season.

Gallo is 4-20 (.200) and has walked three times in 23 at-bats. He hit his second home run of the season to go along with a career-high 5 RBI in an 8-1 win over Oakland on Sunday.

Daniels also touched on the status of starters Tyson Ross and Andrew Cashner as well as reliever Keone Kela’s. Listen to the audio above to hear his comments.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia