Rangers GM Daniels Says Beltre Won’t Be Activated Tuesday

By: Josh Clark
DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Rangers general manager Jon Daniels told The Ben and Skin Show on 105.3 The Fan that third baseman Adrian Beltre won’t be activated for Tuesday’s game in Anaheim.
Beltre was put on the 10-day disabled list to open the season due to a strained right calf muscle.
The 20-year veteran was eligible to be activated on Sunday (4/9), but the club decided he wasn’t ready yet. And, that appears to be the case for the club’s first road game of the season.
Daniels told Ben and Skin he’s not sure when Beltre would be activated, but that the club has been pleased with fill-in Joey Gallo’s play so far.
When asked who would be sent down in a corresponding move when Beltre is ready, Daniels wouldn’t speculate but added that Gallo has been one of the club’s better hitters through the first week of the season.
Gallo is 4-20 (.200) and has walked three times in 23 at-bats. He hit his second home run of the season to go along with a career-high 5 RBI in an 8-1 win over Oakland on Sunday.
Daniels also touched on the status of starters Tyson Ross and Andrew Cashner as well as reliever Keone Kela’s. Listen to the audio above to hear his comments.