Family Desperate For Answers After Woman Killed In Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A family is desperate for answers. And the search is on for a killer after a woman was killed unintentionally by gunfire over the weekend.
Dallas Police confirmed the victim, Kenzia Perry, was not the intended target.
Her family is waiting for answers. Kenzia’s grandmother says she was going into a store with a roommate and her boyfriend when the bullets started to fly.
“I just think she was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” says Curley Perry, Kenzia’s grandmother. “Kenzia was right there in the midst of it. I don’t know why she got the bullet.”
Witnesses told police two people got into a fight, pulled out guns and started shooting at each other Saturday night just before 8 p.m.
Police have yet to arrest a suspect.