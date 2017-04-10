FBI Part Of Investigation Into Dallas Outdoor Warning Siren System

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – City of Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax wants residents to know there won’t be a repeat of this weekend’s siren debacle.
“I am confident the fixes we put in place this weekend ensure we will not be compromised again,” he saidMonday morning in reference to steps to protect the city’s Emergency Alert Outdoor Warning system.
The collection of sirens erected throughout the city blared last Friday night, after someone took control of the emergency system, via radio frequency manipulation.
“The FBI and Dallas Police Department are investigating,” Broadnax confirmed.
More than 150 city alert sirens blared loudly past midnight last Saturday. Hundreds called 911 wanting information about the emergency alert. Dispatchers tried to assure residents the alarms were not legitimate.
As a result of the alert intrusion, the city is also evaluating any vulnerability of police and fire dispatch systems, 911, flood warning network and water system.
The Dallas City Council will be briefed on the siren hacking Wednesday.