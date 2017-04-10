IRS Agents Grilled As Prosecution Winds Down In Price Trial

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11) – The lead defense lawyer for County Commissioner John Wiley Price continued to grill IRS agents on the witness stand Monday in an attempt to show they made mistakes in determining Price cheated on his tax returns.

Tensions rose in the back-and-forth between attorney Shirley Baccus-Lobel and two of the government’s star witnesses in their political corruption case against Price, alleging bribery and tax fraud.

Lobel was successful in getting IRS agent Rene Hammett to acknowledge she did not, in studying Price’s 2006 tax return, consider a “loan” that the commissioner could use to deduct what he owed to the IRS.

Hammett said she did not factor that in because it was only mentioned in the memo line of a check. Other than that, she said, “I saw no evidence it was a loan.”

Lobel also questioned the math for IRS agent Andrew Bishop, at one point getting him, in frustration, to say, “I’m just trying to be accurate with you.”

Hammett and Bishop were among the government witnesses that U.S. District Judge Barbara Lynn said the defense could call back to the witness stand after prosecutors admitted they did not fully disclose — as required by the court — their roles in the massive investigation of Price, his executive assistant, Daphney Fain, and his close friend, Dallas lobbyist Kathy Nealy.

Lynn got mad again Monday, this time at prosecutor Katherine Miller for a “completely improper question” to Bishop, suggesting an FBI surveillance picture, taken six years ago, could have instead been shot recently, and by the defense.

It was the most recent flub by the government, as it prepares to rest its case against Price and Fain.

And the big question, as defense attorneys begin calling witnesses, is whether Price will take the stand in his own defense.

His friend, Nealy, is scheduled to stand trial at a later time.