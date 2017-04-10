Keller Band To March In 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

KELLER (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas marching band got the surprise of a lifetime this morning when they found out they’ll be heading to New York City to take part in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Members of the Keller High School Marching Band have lots of time for planning, representatives from the department store chain came to North Texas to let them know they be marching to the beat in the 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Students, and a lot of teachers, just found out this morning that not only are they headed to the Big Apple, but they were also the only school in Texas chosen to participate.

The Keller marching band submitted a video performance for consideration and were chosen from hundreds of applicants to be one of 10 marching bands, eight from high schools and two from colleges, taking part in the 92nd edition of the parade.

Parade staff secretly worked with school officials, including Keller band director Mark McGahey, to reveal the news to a crowded auditorium. After the announcement McGahey said, “They’ll be able to be seen on a national stage and this is gonna be neat that over 50,000,000 viewers get to see the Keller High School band.”

Sophomore band member Rachel Galassini said, “I was so surprised. I think it’s really exciting to be recognized on a national level, after all the hard work we’ve put in. It’s amazing.”

Since the school won’t participate in the parade until November of 2018, current juniors and seniors at Keller High won’t get to march… but they’re still proud. Senior Sarah Albricht said, “We don’t care about our rankings, we just care about each other and I think that legacy that I’m leaving means the most to me with them going on to New York.”

Keller High was the first stop for the Macy’s crew who will continue traveling across the country to surprise the other bands chosen to march in the parade.

A footnote — the Keller High School drill team, the Indianettes, just participated in the Rose Bowl this past January.