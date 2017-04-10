Rangers OF Mazara Named AL Player Of The Week

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
ARLINGTON (105.3 THE FAN) – Rangers outfielder Nomar Mazara has been selected as the American League Player of the Week for April 2-9 by Major League Baseball.
According to team stats, Mazaza leads the majors with 9 RBI and ranks among the A.L. leaders in hits (T2nd, 10), batting average (T3rd, .417), OPS (4th, 1.212), total bases (4th, 18), runs (T4th, 6), and slugging (T4th, .750).
Juan Gonzalez is the only other player in club history with at least 10 hits and 9 RBI in the club’s first six games of the season. Gonzalez did it in 1998 (10 H/10 RBI in 1st 6 G) en route to his second A.L. MVP award.
Mazara produced multi-hit games in each of the season’s first four contests (10-17) and drove in a career best six runs on April 7 versus Oakland.