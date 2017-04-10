Multiple Shot At San Bernardino Elementary School

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP/CBSNEWS) – A fire official says multiple people have been shot at an elementary school in San Bernardino.

San Bernardino County fire spokesman Eric Sherwin says the shooting happened Monday morning at the North Park School in San Bernardino.

According to the school district, a teacher and two students were struck by gunfire within a classroom in an apparent murder-suicide.

Two students have been hospitalized.

We believe this to be a murder suicide. Happened in a class room. Two students have been transported to the hospital. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

The other students in the school were being evacuated and taken to a nearby school.

Sherwin says numerous firefighters and police officers are headed to the scene.

No further information was immediately available.