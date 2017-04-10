Some City Council Members Want Dallas Warning Sirens On Agenda

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – With the threat of severe weather across North Texas later today many are wondering if the outdoor warning sirens in Dallas will be ready. After the system was hacked Friday night some city officials are pushing for answers and assurances that another warning system meltdown won’t happen again.

The sirens are back online today after a series of tests over the weekend.

Out of concerns for safety, Dallas’ Office of Emergency Management is keeping tight lipped about how someone managed to hack the siren system.

With a number of city leaders wanting guarantees there won’t be a recurrence, one city council member is pushing to get the topic of city sirens on the agenda for today’s city council meeting.

It was late Friday night when all 156 of the city’s sirens whaled for nearly two hours, as emergency officials worked to shut down the system.

It may have taken a while for city workers to get the situation under control but now some city council members want some immediate answers.

Dallas council member Philip Kingston said this is an “emergency” situation. He told CBS 11 News that he wants the issue added to the public safety committee meeting scheduled later today.

Thinking about who pulled off such a dangerous feat Kingston said, “You would want to hack a siren for a number of reason… all of them bad. One, it could just be a prank. But two, it could be an attempt to demonstrate a vulnerability in the system to cause panic.”

The topic of emergency sirens isn’t on the agenda but Kingston said he’s waiting to hear back from the City Attorney as to whether or not the issue can be added. If it is added, the councilman believes the topic it will likely be discusses in a closed-door session.

Dallas officials are still working with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to figure out who was behind last weeks hack. OEM Director Rocky Vaz said, “We know how they did it, so we can stop it from happening again. Will we know who did it? I don’t know.”