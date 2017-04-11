LIVE: Press Conference With Coach Rick Carlisle and “Maverick for a Day” Tony Romo  | Watch Live | Read More

Additional Security At Coppell School After Social Media Threat

April 11, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Coppell Independent School District, Coppell Middle School, Coppell Middle School North, Coppell Police Department, cyber threat, Cyberthreats, Online Threat, social media threat

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

COPPELL (CBSDFW.COM) – There is extra police presence is at a school in Coppell after a threat was made on social media.

Administrators with the Coppell Independent School District say a student made the threat against Coppell Middle School North last night. After the district alerted police, investigators are said to have located and made contact with the student and notified their parents.

 

Coppell school district spokesperson Amanda McCune  says the district takes any threat seriously and they followed their protocol last night. “This in turn starts a chain reaction of contacting the Coppell Police Department and making our administrators, who need to know, aware of the situation.”

 

The student who made the threat hasn’t been identified and the exact nature of the threat is still unknown, but McCune says it was not credible. There’s no work yet if the student was taken into custody or will face any charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia