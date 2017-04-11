Additional Security At Coppell School After Social Media Threat

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

COPPELL (CBSDFW.COM) – There is extra police presence is at a school in Coppell after a threat was made on social media.

Administrators with the Coppell Independent School District say a student made the threat against Coppell Middle School North last night. After the district alerted police, investigators are said to have located and made contact with the student and notified their parents.

Last night, a student from @CMSNorth posted a threat on social media. @CoppellPolice were alerted and have been in contact with the student. — Coppell ISD (@Coppellisd) April 11, 2017

Coppell school district spokesperson Amanda McCune says the district takes any threat seriously and they followed their protocol last night. “This in turn starts a chain reaction of contacting the Coppell Police Department and making our administrators, who need to know, aware of the situation.”

Additional security is in place at @CMSNorth. @Coppellisd will continue to work with @CoppellPolice to ensure the safety of all learners. https://t.co/fncZrqQJ8L — Coppell ISD (@Coppellisd) April 11, 2017

The student who made the threat hasn’t been identified and the exact nature of the threat is still unknown, but McCune says it was not credible. There’s no work yet if the student was taken into custody or will face any charges.