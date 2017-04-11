CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
Arlington Passes Smoking Ban

April 11, 2017 10:16 PM By Jeff Paul
Filed Under: Arlington City Council, bingo halls, City of Arlington, smoking ban

ARLINGTON (CBS11) – The City of Arlington now considers itself officially “smoke free.”

After hours of debate, council members on Tuesday night decided to approve a new smoking ban but with one exception.

Council members voted to create a “carve out” for Bingo parlors, which can continue to have smoking on the grounds.

The Knights of Columbus, Lions Club and other groups pleaded with council members to make them expect from the ban.

Members told council most of their patrons are smokers and banning smoking could mean a loss of business. The organizations cited a drop in their donations if less people showed up for Bingo. 

Council members said because Bingo parlors are considered gambling under Texas law, they are not considered a public business and therefore do not impact the “smoke free” status.

“I think it’s wonderful. I think we have a lot of people who get to keep their jobs and we also get to also going to keep donating money for charity like we have,” said Ken Johnson of the Knights of Columbus in Arlington.

The city has recommended giving businesses 60 days to inform their patrons of the new ban.

  1. Pamela Tisdale-Poppe Antrup says:
    April 11, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    It was one thing when the city passed ordinances to have separate smoking areas, ventilation systems or to have to be so many feet away from certain types of business. At least they were accommodating the smokers as well as the non smokers. Now they have sided strictly with the non smokers. Period. If you are a smoker simply stay home. Don’t go to the park, out door events, to have a drink or listen to a band. You’re not welcome if you need a cigarette. Personally I see loss of business or patronage being cut short or I guess they can simply order in. Forget being social. The city is trying to encourage tourism. Why come here if you’re a smoker. Can’t go out to eat, to a movie, have a drink, to an event or stay in a hotel and have a cigarette. Initially, I see this extreme measure as hindrance and possible loss to local business, potential visitors and potential business as well. You have to accommodate and take all into consideration to be profitable. Not one sided.

