Arlington Police Officer Loses Battle With Cancer

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A former teacher and football coach turned Arlington Police officer has passed away from cancer according to Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson.
Alan Webb, 45, was diagnosed with colon cancer last summer.
“It was kind of devastating,” says Sgt. Dana Richerson of the Arlington Police Department, back in November 2016.
Colleagues said Webb was the kind of guy who didn’t want to stop working, even when he was sick.
“He came to work every day, he never called in sick. He always had a very upbeat, positive attitude,” said Richerson.
Webb, his wife and four kids took the devastating diagnosis as a team.
“I’m trying to prepare for the worst, because I don’t have an income right now,” said his wife, Angie last November. “I have four children to think about. Originally they gave him a life expectancy of two more years.”