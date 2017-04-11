CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Baylor’s Motley Puts Name In NBA Draft Without Hiring Agent

April 11, 2017 5:52 AM
Baylor, Big 12, Johnathan Motley, NBA, NBA Draft, NCAA, Texas, Waco

WACO (AP) — All-Big 12 forward Johnathan Motley is entering his name into the NBA draft without hiring an agent, a move that allows the Baylor standout to retain his remaining season of college eligibility.

Motley will have until May 24 to decide whether to remain in the draft or return to Baylor for his senior season.

Baylor coach Scott Drew said Monday that the move gives Motley a chance to get feedback from NBA teams and make an informed decision for his future.

A unanimous pick on the AP All-Big 12 team, and second-team AP All-American, Motley averaged 17.3 points and a Big 12-best 9.9 rebounds per game as the Bears made it to the NCAA Sweet 16 this year. His 15 double-doubles were the most in the league.

