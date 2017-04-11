Best Fish Sandwiches In DFW

Time to break free of that winter rut and those hibernating foods. Ring in the spring with something fresher and famous in DFW, the delicious fish sandwich!
2713 Commerce St.
Dallas, TX 75226
(214) 653-8237
www.uncleubers.com
Founders Bryan and Kathy have created a fantastic treat for eaters perusing the busy streets of Dallas. Teeming with tasty sandwich options of their own imagination, the fish sandwich at Uncle Uber’s is provocative and delicious. The Blackened Fish Sandwich is composed like a symphony with each flavor magically filling in the gaps between the others. The spicy filet comes on a toasted bun, laced with homemade slaw and pickles. Come visit the home of the 2002 Best Burger in Dallas by D Magazine, and take on the Blackened Fish Sammich, if you dare.
3011 Gulden Lane, Suite 107
Dallas, TX 75212
(469) 513-9088
www.amberjax.net
Located in the growing and booming Trinity Groves area, Amberjack’s Fish Market Grille focuses on using fresh fish and health-conscious choices with family in mind. Healthy portions, wide-open hours and fun-themed spaces allow Amberjack’s Fish Market Grille to cater to groups of any size. Fresh fish is a must in a fish sandwich, and at Amberjacks’ the sandwich that first comes to mind is the Ahi Tuna Melt. The Ahi Tuna Melt is a loaded one. Thick with Tuna on Grilled Texas Toast, avocado, sprouts, tomato and melted cheese, the description alone is mouth-watering. So, if you’re hungry and ready for a new twist on the classic fish sandwich, the Ahi Tuna Melt is waiting for you at Trinity Groves.
5920 Curzon Ave.
Fort worth, TX 76107
(817) 721-3321
www.zekesfishandchips.net
Award-winning Zeke’s Fish and Chips has brought mouthfuls of goodness to the Fort Worth area for over four decades. They are experts in seafood. There are two eye-catching items on the menu here for lovers of the fish sandwich. The first is the more traditional choice, the Fish Sandwich on a sesame seed bun, capped with lettuce and tomato, and served up with a side of crispy fries. The second is the Catfish Burger, also enhanced with the delightful sesame seed bun and adorned with lettuce, tomato, and fries on the side. Take note in this win-win food situation, there’s nothing wrong with sampling one of each to be fully satisfied.
4212 Oak Lawn
Dallas, TX 75219
(214) 219-3474
www.tjsseafood.com
If you love burgers and you love fish, TJ’s Seafood Market has a fish sandwich for your palate. The Salmon Burger at TJ’s Seafood Market, recognized by the Dallas Observer to be the “Best Fish Market,” is topped with tomato, red onion, and old bay aioli on a wheat roll. Carefully crafted by experienced staff with a flair for enhancing, not downplaying the power of the fresh and exotic tastes of the sea, the Salmon Burger is just one example of the miracles listed on TJ’s menu.
1160 Peavey Road
Dallas, TX 75218
(972) 707-7442
www.20-feet.com
Marc Cassel and Suzan Fries have outdone themselves with the 20 Feet Seafood Joint. Where high taste expectations meet the casual dining experience, D Magazine and Crave DFW have both taken note of what is served up at this establishment. The awe comes not only from the innovative cooking styles on the menu but the comfort of the classics like the Crispy Cod Po’ Boy cooked up for famished family and friends for only nine dollars. Once satiated with the Po’ Boy, order another to go. There’s no shame in trying to take treasure home with you from a seafood joint.
