Couple’s Backyard Oasis Dreams Dashed By Disappearing Pool Builder

BURLESON (CBS11) – Angela and Kristie Paul can barely stand to look at their backyard.

A large 8-foot deep pit, the size of a swimming pool, is all they see.

“I don’t want to cry on camera.” said Kristie, during an interview with CBS11.

The couple said they dreamed of a creating a personal oasis with a pool, a waterfall and a tanning ledge.

In February, they hired Bryan Pierce, of Clearwater Pools and More.

When construction started March 8, Angela was so excited she documented it on Facebook Live.

“This is the digging of our swimming pool,” she told friends, showing an excavation crew at work.

Three days later, they went on vacation.

They said they paid Pierce the second of three installments for the work.

“Twenty-nine-thousand, six-hundred dollars is what he has,” said Kristie.

When they returned, they found work had halted.

The Pauls said Pierce told them the city approval process was holding up progress.

“Lies after lies after lies,” said Kristie.

A city employee confirmed to CBS11 that no permit had even been issued to begin construction.

“The city had no idea we had a giant hole in our backyard,” said Kristie.

The couple said Pierce has since disappeared.

Neither he nor his attorney returned calls by CBS11 and a woman at the business’ listed address claimed she didn’t know anything about Pierce or Clearwater Pools.

The walls of the pit, meanwhile, have begun to erode and after last week’s rain, it became a muddy mess.

The Pauls are now digging into their retirement funds hoping to fix it by summer.