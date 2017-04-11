Dallas To Vote On Proposal Reducing Marijuana Penalty

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – In Dallas, being caught with some marijuana may not mean a trip to jail anymore.

A new program up for vote with the Dallas City Council could let people walk away with only a ticket if they’re caught with less than 4 oz of marijuana.

If they are caught, they’ll have to appear in court much like when someone gets a speeding ticket.

If passed, this program would be in effect in Dallas County, but possibly not any other surrounding areas.

Some supporters of marijuana in Dallas say they’ve been caught with less than 4 oz and received harsher punishments than a ticket.

The city of Dallas says with this proposed program they hope to reduce jail time for nonviolent offenses, to cut down the time officers spend at the jail processing these suspects, and to improve officer response time to other emergencies.

Offenders would be eligible to walk away with a ticket if they have a valid ID and are at least 17 years old, with no other prior convictions. They’d also have to provide a thumbprint.

The Dallas city council is scheduled to votes on this proposal Wednesday.