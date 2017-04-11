Ex-Con Charged With Capital Murder After Break-In

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
April 11, 2017 5:48 PM By Austin York
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man police say broke into a Fort Worth couple’s home and killed the husband, was charged with capital murder.

James Floyd Jr., 50, was arrested when police say he broke into the elderly couple’s home last month, took their credit cards, beat and then shot them, and finally stole their car.

Diane Porter, 69, was shot in the stomach and is recovering, her husband John Porter, was shot in the head, and died last week. Floyd’s charges were increased to capital murder after Porter’s death.

Floyd ditched the couples car in Terrell where he lives. Police were able to nab him at his home after a brief investigation.

In an affidavit, police say Floyd was familiar with the area the couple lived in because of an ongoing sexual relationship he was having with a man he met online, who near the couple.

Floyd was convicted of raping a 19-year-old woman in 1983 and was released from prison in 2011.

