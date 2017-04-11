Ex-Con Charged With Capital Murder After Break-In

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man police say broke into a Fort Worth couple’s home and killed the husband, was charged with capital murder.

James Floyd Jr., 50, was arrested when police say he broke into the elderly couple’s home last month, took their credit cards, beat and then shot them, and finally stole their car.

Diane Porter, 69, was shot in the stomach and is recovering, her husband John Porter, was shot in the head, and died last week. Floyd’s charges were increased to capital murder after Porter’s death.

Floyd ditched the couples car in Terrell where he lives. Police were able to nab him at his home after a brief investigation.

In an affidavit, police say Floyd was familiar with the area the couple lived in because of an ongoing sexual relationship he was having with a man he met online, who near the couple.

Floyd was convicted of raping a 19-year-old woman in 1983 and was released from prison in 2011.