Get A Slice Of Heaven At Oak Street Pie Company

April 11, 2017 6:31 AM By J.D. Ryan
Filed Under: Around Town, Food, JD Ryan, Oak Street Pie Company, pie, Roanoke

When Carol Southern left her career in nursing to follow her dreams of pie perfection, it wasn’t a half baked idea at all.

“It definitely was a leap of faith because I always loved to bake and make candy, so I just kind of jumped in and ten years later here we are” said Carol Southern owner of the Oak Street Pie Company in Roanoke.

She found the perfect spot on Oak Street, right next to the original Babe’s Chicken to hang her sweet shingle.

“It’s a family business and my kids have been in there with me from day one.  I have a lot of regulars, I have people still coming in from my very first day open.

oak street pie2 Get A Slice Of Heaven At Oak Street Pie Company

(photo credit: JD Ryan, 1080 KRLD)

Families come from far and wide to eat-in or carry-out the over twenty varieties of homemade pies that they make from scratch daily.

“The pie is delicious, you got to try it all.  I just recently found out they also serve ice cream so, that’s a game changer right there” said happy customer Anthony Shanley.

JD Ryan has found a slice of heaven at the Oak Street Pie Company in Roanoke…Around Town!

Details: Oak Street Pie Company

