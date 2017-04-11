CBS 11 NEWS @ 11: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 11:00 AM To 11:30 AM

Judge Rules Paxton Trial Moved To Houston

April 11, 2017 11:18 AM
Filed Under: Attorney General Ken Paxton, Collin County, Courts, Harris County, Ken Paxton, Texas, trial

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The criminal trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will move to Houston.

Last month Judge George Gallagher ruled there had been too much pre-trial publicity to keep the case in Collin County.

On Tuesday, Judge Gallagher moved the trial to Harris County in south Texas.

“Harris County was selected because the lead counsel for the state and the defense are located there. Harris County also has the facilities to accommodate the trial” a statement from Judge Gallagher read.

A trial date has not been set.

Paxton is accused of two crimes. The first trial is for failing to register as a securities agent.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia