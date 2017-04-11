Judge Rules Paxton Trial Moved To Houston

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The criminal trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will move to Houston.
Last month Judge George Gallagher ruled there had been too much pre-trial publicity to keep the case in Collin County.
On Tuesday, Judge Gallagher moved the trial to Harris County in south Texas.
“Harris County was selected because the lead counsel for the state and the defense are located there. Harris County also has the facilities to accommodate the trial” a statement from Judge Gallagher read.
A trial date has not been set.
Paxton is accused of two crimes. The first trial is for failing to register as a securities agent.