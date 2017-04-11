Major Overnight Closures Along I-35W Between I-30 and I-820 Scheduled Tonight

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – On Tuesday, April 11 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, there will be several closures along the I-35W corridor between I-30 and I-820, North Tarrant Express said in a news release Tuesday.
A complete list of closures and traffic redirections is as follows:
Tuesday, April 11, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, April 12
· The two right lanes of eastbound I-820 at the I-35W/I-820 interchange will be closed.
· Rolling full freeway closures on eastbound I-820 at the I-35W/I-820 interchange.
· All lanes of westbound I-820 at the I-35W/I-820 interchange will be closed. Traffic will be redirected to Western Center Blvd.
· Rolling full freeway closures on northbound US 287 (westbound Spur 280) from I-30 to I-35W.
· The direct connector from northbound I-35W to westbound Spur 280 will be closed. Traffic will be redirected to Belknap St.
· The direct connector from northbound US 287 (westbound Spur 280) to northbound I-35W will be closed. Traffic will be redirected to Calhoun St.
· Rolling closures on the direct connector from westbound I-30 to northbound US 287 (westbound Spur 280).
· Rolling full freeway closures on northbound I-35W from Spur 280 to SH 121.
This work is weather-permitting. Updated closure information is posted here.
This work is part of the $1.4 billion North Tarrant Express 35W project, which includes a 6.5-mile section that is currently ranked 23rd on the state’s most congested roadway list.