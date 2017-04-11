CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

TCU RB Trevorris Johnson To Transfer To Oregon State

April 11, 2017 5:49 AM
Filed Under: Big 12, College, Football, Fort Worth, NCAA, Oregon State, TCU, Trevorris Johnson

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — TCU running back Trevorris Johnson is transferring to Oregon State for his final season of eligibility.

Johnson will graduate this June with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from TCU. He is expected to arrive in Corvallis in June and will be available immediately as a graduate transfer.

The 6-foot, 237-pound back rushed for 789 yards and eight touchdowns in 36 games over his career at TCU, after redshirting as a freshman in 2013.

He ran for a career-best 105 yards in a game against Texas Tech in 2014.

“We are very excited to have someone of Trevorris’ ability, character and focus join our program,” Beavers coach Gary Andersen said. “He brings a level of maturity to our team on and off the field.”

Johnson plans to pursue a master’s degree in counseling at Oregon State.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia