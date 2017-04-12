Arlington ISD Student Hit By SUV While Walking To School

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas teenager is fighting for his life after being hit by an SUV while he was walking to school.

It was around 7:00 a.m. when the teen was run down in a crosswalk near Park Springs Boulevard and West Pleasant Ridge Road. The impact was so forceful it smashed the passenger side windshield and caused body damage on the SUV.

A medical helicopter was called and the 15-year-old boy was flown to Parkland Hospital in Dallas in critical condition with life-threating injuries.

Administrators with the Arlington Independent School District said the victim is a student at James Martin High School — a little more than a mile from where the accident happened.

The driver of the SUV stopped after the crash and has been cooperative during police questioning.

* This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.