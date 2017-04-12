Dallas Approves Red Light Cameras As State Bill Prohibiting Them Looms

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – In spite of a bill in Austin that could put an end to them, the city of Dallas is going forward with its red light camera program.

In a 9-6 vote, the Dallas city council voted on Wednesday to enter a 7-year, $17 million service contract with Mesa, Arizona based American Traffic Solutions that will keep red light cameras turned on in Dallas for the next decade.

There is however a clause that if Texas lawmakers outlaw them in a bill that is currently going through the Legislature the city can get out of the deal.

Councilman Phillip Kingston accused city staff of bending the presentation of stats to get the deal to go thru.

“I think you can see clear advocacy from the staff in favor of a scientifically disproved program” said Kingston.

But Council member Sandy Greyson says the program cuts into dangerous ‘t-bone’ accidents that take a long time for officers to work.

“If only a few people are saved from a t-bone accident then this program is worth it, and i’m very much supportive of it” said Greyson.