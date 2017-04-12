Dallas Police Searching For Puppy Thief

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (KRLD) – Dallas police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man that stole a $3,500 puppy from a pet store on Sunday night.
Authorities say a black male suspect came into a Petland Store at 11909 Preston Road and asked to see a golden brown Malti-Tzu puppy. An employee brought the puppy and the man into a room for a meet and greet. The suspect then came out of the room and ran out the front door with the puppy in his arms.
Police say a witness on the scene saw the suspect get into another suspect’s car and they drove off.
The incident is under investigation.