Defense Takes Over In Price’s Corruption Trial

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – When proceedings resume Wednesday morning at John Wiley Price’s federal corruption trial in Dallas, the defense will be in charge. The Dallas County commissioner’s attorneys will try to place doubt in the minds of the jury, and counter what the government has worked to build.

Prosecutors presented the story of a shady elected official who conspired with executive assistant Dapheny Fain and lobbyist Kathy Nealy to commit bribery and tax fraud. Price is accused of raking in nearly $1 million in cars, cash and property — and hiding it all from the Internal Revenue Service.

The trial has already seen a number of twists and turns. Jurors have been dismissed and the judge scolded the prosecution for failing to turn over evidence. Prosecutors rested on Tuesday and the judge denied a request for acquittal. The defense will pick up talking about Fain, and it is their turn to call witnesses.

Criminal defense attorney Anthony Eiland wondered if Price himself would take the witness stand soon. “That’s going to be an interesting situation,” Eiland said. “It benefits him to take the stand because, if you’re saying you’re not guilty of this offense, then why not go out and defend yourself?”

Even if Price does take the witness stand, there has been word as to when that might happen.

“One thing that I’ve always heard is that, with jurors, they believe that each side, that one side knows what the truth is,” Eiland said. “Whichever side does the best job of presenting that to the jury and being that convincing to the jury, then I think that’s ultimately who wins.”