Jurors In Price Trial Told ‘It Wasn’t Bribe Money, It Was Shoe Money’

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Jurors In Price Trial Told ‘It Wasn’t Bribe Money, It Was Shoe Money’

By Jack Douglas Jr. | CBS11 April 12, 2017 4:07 PM
Filed Under: Bribes, Chris Dellinges, corruption trial, Dallas County Commissioner, Dapheny Fain, forensic accountant, IRS, john wiley price

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11) – Jurors were told Wednesday that more than $100,000 in cash found in John Wiley Price’s safe actually belonged to his assistant – kept under lock and key so she wouldn’t go on a shoe shopping spree.

“She kept it in Price’s safe so she does not spend it…She does not know the combination,” said Chris Dellinges, a forensic accountant called to the witness stand by the defense for Price’s executive assistant, Dapheny Fain.

If Fain had known the combination, Dellinges said, she’d likely have given in to urges of going on shopping sprees.

“She’d buy shoes,” he added.

In June 2011, the FBI, armed with search warrants in its political corruption and bribery investigation of Price, found about $230,000 in cash in a locked safe at his home.

About half of that amount, Dellinges told the jury, actually belong to Fain.

Prosecutors assert the stacks of cash in Price’s safe came from bribes they say he took in exchange for steering lucrative county contracts to the corporate clients of another friend, Dallas lobbyist Kathy Nealy.

But Dellinges, in the first day of defense testimony in Price’s and Fain’s federal trial, said the FBI is wrong, as is the agency’s accusation that Price gave more than a half-million dollars to Fain to hide the profits of his crimes from the Internal Revenue Service.

Instead, he said, the money came in the form of small loans – with Fain promptly repaying Price before he would give her another loan – during a 10-year period.

The commissioner would loan her money, the witness said, so she could buy inventory for her outside retail business, Male Man Services or MMS, with her paying him back from the sales profits from those goods.

Dellinges told the jury Price was not required to report his business dealings Fain to the IRS because he never charged her interest.

“There is no income,” he said.

In fact, according to Dellinges, “he lost,” because she still owes the embattled commissioner money.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia