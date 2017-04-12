TRAFFIC: I-35E South In Waxahachie & 360 North In Arlington Both Closed | Check Traffic Map | Twitter | Facebook

Sheryl Underwood & Mario Lopez To Host Daytime Emmys

April 12, 2017 7:16 AM
Filed Under: "the talk", Daytime Emmy Awards, Entertainment Tonight, Extra, Harry Friedman, Mario Lopez, Mary Hart, Sheryl Underwood, Television

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) – Talk show hosts Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood will team to preside over the Daytime Emmy Awards.

The 44th annual show is April 30 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

Lopez hosts “Extra,” and Underwood is a host of “The Talk.”

Mary Hart, who hosted “Entertainment Tonight” from 1982 to 2011, will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. She helped pioneer entertainment news on television.

The academy also will present a Lifetime Achievement Award to Harry Friedman, who produced “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune.” Friedman will be honored at the creative arts ceremony on April 28.

CBS leads with 70 nominations overall while its daytime drama “The Young and the Restless” landed 25 nods. “General Hospital” and “The Bold and the Beautiful” tied with 23 nominations, while “Days of Our Lives” earned 22.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia