McKinney Martial-Arts Teacher Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 2 Students

MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – A master instructor at a McKinney martial arts school is now fighting charges of sexually assaulting his own students. Police arrested 34-year-old Tim Vidal for child sex assault.

Allen Police said Vidal turned himself into the Collin County jail after they began investigating a child sex assault at a local hotel involving a 16-year-old girl Vidal taught. Tiger Rock owner Marv Conway didn’t want to be interviewed on camera but said Vidal confessed to him. Conway says he was shocked after knowing Vidal for years.

In a statement given to CBS11 Conway said Vidal was fired after the school learned about the crime.

“We take this situation very seriously and are committed to providing a safe environment for all members. We have a no tolerance policy and took swift and immediate action upon learning of these allegations on Monday.”

Now some students’ parents like Janet Magana are willing to give the school a chance, but they remain cautious.

“I want to hear that obviously nothing like this will happen again,” Magana said.

McKinney Police are investigating a second case of child sex assault and asking other potential victims to come forward.

Court documents reveal the second investigation by McKinney detectives involves another girl who told instructors at Tiger Rock about her case after Vidal’s arrest.

In the second case, the victim said the abuse started when she was 14 years old.