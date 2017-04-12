TRAFFIC: I-35E South In Waxahachie & 360 North In Arlington Both Closed | Check Traffic Map | Twitter | Facebook

President Trump Says US Not Going To Get Involved In Syria

April 12, 2017 7:38 AM
Filed Under: Bashar Assad, Politics, President Donald Trump, Syria, Vladimir Putin, war

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says the U.S. is not going to get involved in Syria but that he had to act because of chemical attacks there.

His comments, aired Wednesday on Fox Business News, come less than a week after Trump ordered a retaliatory strike on Syria based on U.S. evidence that Syrian President Bashar Assad attacked civilians with chemical weapons.

Trump said, “when I saw that, I said we have to do something.”

But he also appeared to rule out deeper involvement, saying: “Are we going to get involved with Syria? No.”

Trump also warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin, in backing Assad, is supporting someone who is “truly an evil person.”

That, Trump said, is “very bad for Russia” and “very bad for mankind” and the world.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia