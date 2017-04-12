Rangers Blow Ninth-Inning Lead; Lose To Angels 6-5

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Carlos Perez’s squeeze bunt in the 10th inning capped another comeback for the Los Angeles Angels, who scored three times in the ninth before going on to beat the Texas Rangers 6-5 on Tuesday night.

The Rangers led 5-0 through six innings.

With runners on the corners and one out, Perez set down a perfect bunt that hugged the inside grass and died without going foul.

The Angels had rallied to score seven runs in the ninth in the previous game on Sunday to beat the Mariners.

The Angels’ ninth-inning comeback Tuesday came off Rangers’ closer Sam Dyson. Down 5-2 going into the inning, the Angels got a solo home run from Danny Espinoza, back-to-back doubles by Yunel Escobar and Mike Trout, and a run-scoring single from Albert Pujols to tie it.

Trout then robbed Mike Napoli of a home run to lead off the 10th.

