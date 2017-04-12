Dallas Stars Bringing Back Ken Hitchcock As Coach

April 12, 2017 9:03 AM
Filed Under: Dallas, Dallas Stars, Hockey, Ken Hitchcock, NHL, Texas

DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN/AP) – The Dallas Stars are bringing back Ken Hitchcock to be the head coach Mac Engel confirmed on The Fan.

“He will be coming home to resurrect the franchise,” says Engel.

Hitchcock won the Stanley Cup with Dallas in 1999, coaching there for parts of seven seasons from 1995-96 through 2001-02. He has since coached the Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets and St. Louis Blues.

The 65-year-old was fired as Blues coach in February and replaced by Mike Yeo. Even before that, St. Louis announced it was Hitchcock’s final season there and that Yeo would take over.

Hitchcock replaces Lindy Ruff, who was fired Monday after four seasons in Dallas. The Stars missed the playoffs this year after winning the Central Division last season.

*This is a developing story. Follow The Fan for the latest information. 

 

