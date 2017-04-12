United CEO ‘Ashamed’ About Passenger’s Removal

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CHICAGO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz says he felt “ashamed” watching video of a passenger being dragged off a United Express flight and has promised to review the airline’s passenger removal policy.

In an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” aired Wednesday, Munoz apologized to Dr. David Dao of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, his family and the other passengers who witnessed him being forcibly removed from the plane.

Munoz vowed this “will never happen again on a United flight” and that law enforcement won’t be involved in future.

But it was just two days ago when Munoz was mocked for describing how David Dao was removed from Flight 3411. The statement he issued then said in part, “This is an upsetting event to all of us here at United. I apologize for having to re-accommodate these customers.”

Today Munoz called the embarrassment a “system failure,” and said United will review its policies for seeking volunteers to give up their seats when a flight is full. United was trying to find seats for four employees, meaning four passengers had to deplane.

