Burleson Family Files $10Mil Lawsuit In Dragging Death Of Daughter

April 13, 2017 6:17 AM
Filed Under: Burleson, Cool River Ranch, Death, Jordin Taylor, San Marcos, Texas, Texas State University

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – A Burleson family has filed a $10 million lawsuit over the October 2016 death of Texas State University student Jordin Taylor.

According to reports, 20-year-old Taylor was allegedly struck and dragged by a party bus during an off-campus event near Martindale. Her body wasn’t found until the next day.

Sheriff Arnold Zwicke said Taylor died after somehow coming into contact with the side of the bus, getting caught underneath and dragged 500 feet.

The lawsuit names four fraternities that hosted the party, the bus company and its driver, and the owner of Cool River Ranch near San Marcos.

Taylor was a freshman at Texas State majoring in respiratory care. She belonged to the Alpha Delta Pi sorority.

None of the defendants has commented.

