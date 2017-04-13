Dallas Police & Fire Pension Proposal Pulls DART Funds

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas lawmakers have given the first green light needed to save the struggling Dallas Police & Fire Pension Fund. A state House committee unanimously approved a bill designed to help the troubled pension fund. It now heads to the full House for a vote.

But other funding options are still on the table.

The pension board will meet in Dallas on Thursday to discuss those options including one that pulls Dallas Area Rapid Transit into the continuing debate. One funding proposal would take sales tax money that is meant for DART and funnel it toward the pension fund.

The plan takes one eighth of a penny that is earmarked for DART services and puts it into the pension fund. DART officials are critical of the proposal, saying that it could negatively impact its riders by forcing some existing routes to change or shut down entirely.

Meanwhile, the bill approved by a state House committee would see the city contributing an extra $11 million each year to the pension fund. That bill will go to the full House for debate at the end of the month. The pension fund is about $6 billion short on future obligations.