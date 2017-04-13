Darvish Dominates, Rangers Pound Angels Again, 8-3

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
ANAHEIM (105.3 The Fan/AP) – Yu Darvish threw seven shutout innings and the Rangers beat the Angels 8-3 on Thursday to win the three-game series.
Outfielders Carlos Gomez and Nomar Mazara each hit their third home runs of the season and catcher Robison Chirinos provided three RBI to help power the Texas offense.
Darvish (1-1) struck out 10 and limited the Halos to five singles and two walks, improving to 8-2 in his career against the Angels.
Except for Los Angeles’ ninth-inning rally to a 10th-inning victory Tuesday, the Rangers thoroughly dominated the Angels, outscoring them 16-6 in the final two games.
Danny Espinosa hit a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth for the Angels, who were routed in the last two games of their homestand after a 4-0 start.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)