Denton County Detention Officer Arrested For Fraud

April 13, 2017 2:55 PM
DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton County Detention Officer Corey Hughes has been arrested for bribery and insurance fraud.

Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree said Hughes was in talks with an undercover officer about having her personal vehicle stolen.

The Sheriff said Hughes’ car was damaged during the hailstorm and no longer wanted to make payments on it.

“After lengthy conversations between the detention officer and the undercover officer, the plan went into action,” the Sheriff explained in a news release.

On April 7, Hughes was said to be working his part-time job at Nebraska Furniture Mart when his vehicle was “stolen” by the undercover officers.

Hughes made a stolen vehicle report with The Colony Police Department later that evening and filed an insurance claim, according to Sheriff Murphree.

Hughes was immediately arrested by Murphree and the Texas Rangers and booked in the Denton County Jail.

“I will not tolerate unlawful acts by anyone employed by this office.  To insure the public trust, we must hold everyone accountable for their actions,” said Sheriff Murphree.

