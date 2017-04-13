Investigation After Copies Of Quran Discovered In UT Dallas Toilet

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police at the University of Texas at Dallas (UT Dallas) are investigating how two copies of a holy book ended up in a toilet on the campus.

A student reportedly found copies of the Quran in a men’s room of the Student Union on March 28.

The religious texts were found between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. During that timeframe there were only about half-a-dozen students seen on video going into that bathroom.

UT Dallas Police Chief Larry Zacharias said, “We’re still reviewing video to see if we can get people identified.”

But Chief Zacharias also said that surveillance video has given them some new insight in the investigation. “We originally suspected these Qurans may have come out of the Reflection Room, which is on the first floor of the Student Union,” he said. “We’ve watched video in this timeframe and only two people went into that Reflection Room — both went in empty-handed and both came out empty-handed.”

Zacharias called the incident “very rare and strange” because there was no note left behind or claims of responsibility online.

Many at UT Dallas say the campus is inclusive and welcoming, so the discovery has left many in shock. Zacharias said, “We constantly ask all of our students, from all backgrounds, do they feel safe on campus? And [the answer] is always yes.”

Police said no one has come forward to claim the Qurans as their property; so no compliant has been filed and that without a complaint the incident can’t be called a crime.