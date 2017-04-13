Man Arrested After Firing Shotgun At Young People Outside His Home

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) – A homeowner upset about young people gathered outside his house fired several shotgun blasts in an effort to break up the group, striking one man with shrapnel.
Grapevine Police were called to the home in the 3200 block of Creek View Drive just after 8:15 p.m.
When they arrived, they found the homeowner had tried to “disperse a group of young people” ranging in age from 15 to 20-years-old by firing several shots, said Grapevine Police spokesperson Amanda McNew.
“A bullet fragment hit a 20-year-old man who was treated and released from Baylor Grapevine,” McNew said.
The homeowner was arrested on scene.
Police said they would release the suspect’s name and exact charges later in the day Thursday.